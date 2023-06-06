‘They’ll give someone a bargain’: Club will sell ‘superstar’ Aston Villa target so cheaply – journalist











Chelsea are willing to sell Christian Pulisic for a bargain fee this summer as links to Aston Villa persist.

The Villans have been linked with a move for the American ‘superstar’ as of late, and according to Ben Jacobs, speaking on The Done Deal Show, Chelsea are ready to sell the winger for a cut-price fee.

Indeed, Jacobs says that the Blues are ready to give someone a bargain on Pulisic in order to get him off their books, and that could well open the door for Aston Villa.

Pulisic to be sold for a bargain

Jacobs shared what he knows about Pulisic.

“Some will be routine. Chelsea are willing to let Aubameyang and with Christian Pulisic, Chelsea are willing to, I think it’s unfair to say cut their losses, but they’ll give someone a bargain on the fee side. The Pulisic camp are notoriously tough negotiators and there are only a select number of clubs he’d be willing to join,” Jacobs said.

Would he join?

It sounds as though Pulisic will be very much an affordable target for someone like Aston Villa, but the question is whether or not he’d join.

Yes, the Villans are a team on the up and they could challenge for the top six next season, but as Jacobs says, there are only a select number of clubs that Pulisic would be willing to join.

Make no mistake about it, the so-called ‘LeBron James of soccer’ sees himself as one of the hottest commodities in the game, and, rightly a wrongly, he might well see a move to Villa Park as being below him.

Pulisic will leave Chelsea this summer, but he may not get the huge move to a massive club that he is looking for.

