‘They’ll get’: Journalist says he’s confident that Liverpool will sign £70m midfielder this summer











Jacque Talbot has tipped Liverpool to sign Mason Mount this summer.

The Chelsea midfielder has been strongly linked with a move to Anfield in recent weeks, and now, speaking on his YouTube channel, Talbot has tipped the Reds to pursue this move and ultimately conclude a deal.

Indeed, the journalist says that he’s confident that Mount will end up at Anfield.

Photo by Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images

Mount to Liverpool

Talbot gave his verdict on who the Reds will try to sign this summer.

“Yeah, I think it will be Mount who they’ll go for and that they’ll get as well. Someone made a really good point the other day. Chelsea are asking for £70m, but it’s so public that his wages are terrible and that he has a year left, so who do they think they are?” Talbot said.

Great addition

If the Reds can indeed do this deal, it would be a great addition to their squad.

Of course, the £70m pricetag is quite eye-watering, but as Talbot says, with Mount’s contract situation, it’s hard to imagine that he will actually cost that much.

As for the player himself, he looks a perfect fit for Jurgen Klopp’s system. He’s an energetic midfielder who loves to press, while his technique on the ball is also second to none.

Mount could be just what the doctor ordered at Liverpool, and while he wouldn’t single-handedly fix the Reds’ problems in the middle of the park, he would be one piece of the puzzle.

It remains to be seen where he ends up, but if Liverpool do end up making this move it could be an inspired addition.

Photo by Eddie Keogh – The FA/The FA via Getty Images

Show all