‘They’ll be on the phone’: Jamie Redknapp says Liverpool will be ringing £50m player after Caicedo rejection

Liverpool may have missed out on Moises Caicedo to Chelsea.

The Ecuadorian midfielder has reportedly told Liverpool that he wants to sign for the Blues, and it looks as though he will not be heading to Anfield.

If Caicedo does indeed head to Stamford Bridge, Liverpool will need another midfielder, and speaking on the Sky Sports Football Podcast, Jamie Redknapp has backed the Reds to now, again, move for Romeo Lavia.

Photo by Matt Watson/Southampton FC via Getty Images

Get Lavia on the phone

Redknapp spoke about the £50m midfielder.

“I think it makes it interesting for Southampton now. For them they will be going ‘ok you want Romeo Lavia, you have to pay top dollar for him now’. They’ll be on the phone to them now saying ‘no you were always our first choice’. But it’s been proven he wasn’t. They will have to go back in from that perspective. Lavia is a player I really do like, but when you go in that strong for a player you have to be sure you’ll get him,” Redknapp said.

Photo by Robin Jones/Getty Images

Makes sense

It would make the world of sense if Liverpool did go and make another approach for Lavia after being knocked back for Caicedo.

The Belgian is, quite clearly, someone Liverpool would really like to sign – they’ve made multiple bids already, and while he isn’t quite at Caicedo’s level, he’s a very passable option in that position.

Frustratingly, it may be hard for Liverpool fans to stomach this. After all, Lavia was seemingly the option before Caicedo, so their expectations have been raised and then dropped all within 24 hours.

Whether it’s Caicedo or Lavia, one thing is for sure, Liverpool need a new holding midfield player.