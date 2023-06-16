The Mason Mount to Liverpool trail appears to have gone cold in recent weeks.

Indeed, at one point it looked as though the Reds would very much be in for Mount, but now, you barely hear anything about Liverpool in that particular race.

Well, according to Dean Jones on the Chasing Green Arrows YouTube channel, Liverpool were put off by Mount due to his £70m pricetag, stating that the Merseyside could probably would have done this deal if it was around the £40m mark instead.

Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Liverpool would’ve gone for Mount

Jones shared what he knows about the ‘phenomenal’ player.

“Yeah, no I do see that too. I think Liverpool were put off by that £70m basically, if they could’ve got him for £40m then I think they would have done it. They knew £40m wouldn’t cut it and that’s the park they want to shop in this summer, they want three players for £100m this summer not one or two,” Jones said.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

£70m is ridiculous

Liverpool have baulked at a £70m valuation of Mount, and, in all honesty, they have every right to.

Let’s be real here, Mount is a fantastic player, but £70m for any footballer in the final year of their contract is extortionate.

Mount’s peak value is probably around that mark if he had years on his contract to run, with just one year left on his deal, Liverpool were right to expect a bit of a discount.

Sadly, it looks as though Chelsea are going to dig their heels in here and make sure that their midfielder leaves for a huge pricetag this summer.

Luckily for Chelsea, a club called Manchester United exists, and they’re probably going to end up paying something close to that £70m figure for Mount.