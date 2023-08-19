Arsenal came so close to winning the Premier League title and have since bolstered their ranks significantly.

The Gunners have signed several top players this summer. Kai Havertz, Jurrien Timber, Declan Rice and David Raya have all come aboard.

Arsenal have got their season off to the right start too, winning the Community Shield and seeing off Nottingham Forest in their Premier League opener.

It looks like it’ll be a competitive Premier League campaign.

The Gunners are stronger, but so are several other big clubs. And obviously Manchester City will be a tough incumbent to dethrone.

Rio Ferdinand, speaking on TNT Sports, has backed Arsenal to finish either second or third in the table.

The England icon gave his thoughts on a number of fans’ hot takes in terms of season predictions.

One of those claimed that Chelsea would be finishing higher than Arsenal at the end of the campaign.

Ferdinand is confident this won’t happen, but at the same time, he doesn’t feel the Gunners win the title.

On Chelsea finishing higher than Arsenal, he said: “As much as I would love to see that, it won’t happen!”

“Arsenal were brilliant last season. Arteta was magnificent, the recruitment again has been wonderful.

“They’ve arguably had one of the best strongest transfer windows up to this point.

“Declan Rice, Timber, Havertz, definitely strengthened the squad, the depth the quality.

“I think they’ll be top three this year they won’t win the league though.”

Our view

Ferdinand has made a relatively safe prediction here. Obviously Man City will be a tough nut to crack.

And with the likes of Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester United and Newcastle all strengthening, it could be a very competitive season.

Obviously it doesn’t take long for pre-season predictions to go out the window, such is the nature of the Premier League (and football as a whole).

Arsenal fans will certainly hope Ferdinand gets the “they won’t win the league” bit of the prediction wrong.