'They wish': Fulham star says Spurs fans are always telling him they wish they'd signed him











Willian is one of the most famous near-misses in Tottenham’s history.

Cast your mind back about a decade and you’ll remember that the Brazilian winger had a medical pencilled in at Spurs before ditching the north London club to sign for Chelsea.

Willian is, of course, now back in London with Fulham, and he says that he’s often approached by Spurs fans who still tell him that they wish that he’d signed for them instead of Chelsea all those years ago.

Willian still gets Spurs stick

The Brazilian spoke about some of the conversations he has with Spurs supporters.

“If I’m out for dinner here or for a walk it’s nice because fans from Arsenal will say they are happy I am having a good spell now and I even see ones from Tottenham who say I wish I had signed for them before I joined Chelsea,” Willian told The Mail.

“The Fulham fans are great and then there are the Chelsea ones. They just shout out “Legend!”.”

Missed out

You’re not likely to ever forget missing out on a player like Willian.

The Brazilian was one of the best wingers in the Premier League throughout the 2010s, and even this season he’s been brilliant for Fulham.

Indeed, one could even argue that Willian has been better for Fulham this season than some of Spurs’ wingers have been this term with the likes of Heung-Min Son, Richarlison and Lucas Moura all struggling for form this term.

Willian is adored by a number of fans in London, but Spurs fans will always regret not getting hold of the Brazilian during his pomp.

