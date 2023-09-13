‘They will kill me’: Fabrizio Romano says he has some Spurs news that he’s not allowed to share yet

Tottenham appear to have sealed a deal to sign Luka Vuskovic from Hajduk Split, but the details around this deal are still unknown.

Indeed, while Vuskovic has been touted as a £12m player in the past, we don’t know how much Spurs are paying for the centre-back, while we’re also none the wiser when it comes to his wage demands or length of contract.

Of course, one man who is usually in the know is Fabrizio Romano, and speaking on the Here We Go Podcast, he says that he does have the details of this deal, but he can’t share them yet until everything is finalised and official.

Photo by Marcio Machado/Getty Images

Romano has Vuskovic details

Romano was cryptic about the Vuskovic deal.

“Yes, I have the details, but I can’t share the details or they will kill me,” Romano joked.

“No, I will try to give as many details as possible so we can share what happened. This is an important deal for Tottenham. To see a player like Luka Vuskovic, wanted by many clubs in Europe, he was wanted by many clubs, PSG, wanted to sign him and Manchester City presented an official bid, two super clubs approached the player, and there was one more English club that I can’t say now, but I will say very soon.”

Photo by Tom West/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Wait and see

It sounds as though more and more details about this deal will emerge in the coming weeks, and it will be interesting to see what the finer points of this deal are.

Vuskovic is a very highly rated young player, so he won’t have come cheaply, but it sounds as though we’re going to have to wait and see what sort of fee Spurs are paying here.

Keep an eye on this deal as it sounds as though there are a few details still to emerge here.