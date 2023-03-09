'They will crumble': Gabby Agbonlahor predicts who's getting top four - Spurs, Liverpool or Eddie Howe











Speaking on the All to Play For Podcast, Gabriel Agbonlahor has been discussing the race for the top four after Liverpool’s emphatic win over Manchester United at the weekend.

After a poor start to the season, the Reds finally seem to be hitting their stride, and fortunately for Liverpool, their good run of form has coincided with a dip from both Tottenham and Newcastle.

Agbonlahor now firmly believes that Liverpool will manage to clinch a place in the top four, stating that he expects Spurs to crumble, while he also doesn’t think Eddie Howe’s Newcastle have what it takes to finish in the Champions League places this season.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Liverpool for top four

Agbonlahor gave his verdict on the race for the Champions League.

“I do yes (think they will get top four), the players are coming back. Diaz is coming back, Jota is back as well. Those players have more than enough. Spurs, you know what they’re like when the pressure comes, they will crumble, Newcastle will get top six but not top four at the moment,” Agbonlahor said.

“Liverpool know that if they want to sign a player like Bellingham, the least they have to have is Champions League football, I don’t think he goes to a Europa League side.”

Favourites

Against all odds, you may have to make Liverpool favourites for a place in the top four now.

Spurs seem to be completely lacking belief under Antonio Conte at the moment, while Newcastle can’t buy a goal under Eddie Howe.

Agbonlahor failed to mention the threat posed by Brighton in this top four race, and given their fantastic form, they shouldn’t be discounted, but the fact that Liverpool have been here and done it before, you can’t back against the Reds going on and securing a spot in next season’s Champions League.

Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images

