Tottenham signed Brennan Johnson to bolster their attack on deadline day, but, in another world, Ange Postecoglou could’ve been reuniting with one of his old favourites.

Indeed, according to Graeme Bailey, speaking on the Talking Transfers Podcast, Tottenham were offered the chance to sign former Celtic star Jota late in the window after his £25m move to Saudi Arabia earlier this summer.

For some reason, the Portuguese attacker is apparently already set to leave Saudi Arabia, and a move to Spurs was explored, but, as we now know, nothing came of this one.

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Spurs were offered Jota

Bailey shared what he knows about Jota.

“He’s a great signing I think myself. It’s clear that Ange wanted this type of player and they were offered Jota as well who might be coming back from Saudi Arabia sometime soon. I think Johnson is an incredible player who will become a firm fan favourite there,” Bailey said.

Photo by Abdul Ghani Bashir Issa/MB Media/Getty Images

Overkill

Jota would’ve been a great addition to this Tottenham side, but, in all honesty, bringing him in at this point would’ve been overkill.

Spurs already have an abundance of wide attackers, and they really didn’t need another after signing Brennan Johnson.

Of course, if there are departures in January, perhaps this is one that Spurs could revisit, but, with an already bloated squad and a number of wide forwards in the side, it’s easy to understand why Spurs didn’t take the bait on this one.