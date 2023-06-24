‘They want to spend’: Journalist says Spurs could sign ‘outrageous’ player after saving money on Raya

Tottenham have their new goalkeeper, but it’s not David Raya.

After months of courting Raya, the north London club decided that his £40m pricetag was too much, and they’ve instead decided to spend £17m on Gugliemo Vicario.

Tottenham have saved a fair chunk of cash on this deal, and according to Dean Jones, speaking on the Ranks FC Ultras Podcast, Spurs have gone for the cheaper deal because they want to spend as much as they can on outfield players, including James Maddison.

Photo by James Williamson – AMA/Getty Images

Maddison to be targeted with surplus cash

Jones shared what he knows about Spurs’ transfer plans and the ‘outrageous’ player.

“Yeah, €20m (£17m), that’s what we’re looking at yeah. I mean, not only did they not want to pay £40m for Raya, they want to spend as much as they can on the outfield players because they have positions to strengthen. Centre-back, centre-midfield, James Maddison, they want to keep as much open as they can. With Raya they pushed, but Brentford were being so stubborn they walked away,” Jones said.

Photo by Andrew Kearns – CameraSport via Getty Images

Worthwhile

Even if Vicario doesn’t prove to be as good as Raya, going for the cheaper option may well be worthwhile here for Spurs.

Indeed, if signing Vicario ahead of Raya allows Tottenham to go on and conclude a deal for Maddison, this will have been worth it.

The Leicester City playmaker is exactly the type of signing Spurs need to make, and while he would be expensive, it wouldn’t take long for him to repay this transfer fee.

This could be a rare transfer masterstroke from Daniel Levy.