Tanguy Ndombele has seemingly had his final shot in the last chance saloon at Tottenham.

The French midfielder has somehow managed to hang onto his Tottenham career over the past few years despite being surplus to requirements for a long time, and it sounds as though it is now time for Ndombele to leave.

According to Sky Sports’ Lyall Thomas, speaking on Last Word on Spurs, Tottenham want to get rid of Ndombele regardless of what else happens in the transfer window, claiming that Spurs aren’t too fussed on the idea of replacing Ndombele if he is to go.

Ndombele going

Thomas shared what he knows about the ‘gifted’ midfielder.

“In midfield, I think if Hojbjerg goes they will bring in another number six type to develop and be foil and competition for Bissouma. As far as Ndombele is concerned, they want to get rid of him regardless, and they wouldn’t necessarily bring in a replacement for him,” Thomas said.

Shame

The time is right for Ndombele to leave Tottenham, but it has to be said that it’s something of a shame that this one will end in this way.

Ndombele is, quite clearly, a huge talent.- there’s a reason Spurs paid a club-record fee for him, but, sadly, he’s not fit in at Spurs under any manager for a number of reasons.

Tottenham want rid of Ndombele no matter what, but with his huge wages and questionable attitude, it may not be so easy for Tottenham to find a club willing to take the midfielder off their hands.

Ndombele’s situation is certainly one to keep an eye on before the end of the transfer window.