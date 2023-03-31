‘They shared a house’: £70m Klopp target actually used to live with a Liverpool player - journalist











Mason Mount is reportedly a target for Liverpool.

Indeed, it has been reported a lot since the new year that the Reds are keen on Mount, but, apparently, the Merseyside club’s interest goes back a number of years.

Indeed, speaking to The RedMen TV, Neil Jones has shared some insight into Liverpool scouting Mount back in the 2018/19 season when he was at Derby County alongside Harry Wilson – who was on loan from the Reds at the time.

Intriguingly, Jones noted that the £70m midfielder actually lived with Wilson, who was a Liverpool player at the time, when he was at Derby.

Photo by Alex Dodd – CameraSport via Getty Images

Liverpool looked at Mount for a long time

Jones shared what he knows about Mount and Liverpool looking at him when he was at Derby.

“He has a lot of fans within the game and at Liverpool in the past they have been really impressed by him at youth level. I remember when Harry Wilson was at Derby on loan in the 2018/19 season and Mason Mount was there as well, and I think they shared a house. The reports that came back on Wilson always contained a lot about Mason Mount, Fikayo Tomori was there as well and it was seen that they were elevating Derby to be promotion contenders,” Jones said.

Understanding

There’s always a worry when a player signs for Liverpool that they won’t understand what the club is all about and that they will struggle to settle. However, that may not be such an issue for Mount.

Indeed, having lived with Harry Wilson for a year, he’ll surely know all about what life at Liverpool is like.

Of course, we don’t know the ins and outs of the pair’s relationship, but we have to imagine that Mount and Wilson had plenty of conversations about what life was like coming up through Chelsea and Liverpool respectively.

Wilson, eventually, ended up plying his trade in west London, albeit with Fulham, while Mount may be Merseyside-bound this summer.

It is intriguing to hear that Mount has previously lived with a Liverpool player, and he may have already formed an opinion about the Reds based on what Wilson has said.

Photo by Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images

