‘They see him as first-team’: Liverpool could sign £16m midfielder on loan this summer – journalist











Liverpool continue to be linked with Ryan Gravenberch, and according to Graeme Bailey, the Reds could bring the Dutchman in on an initial loan deal this summer.

Indeed, speaking on the Talking Transfers Podcast, Bailey was speaking about Gravenberch, and he made it very clear that the Reds are huge fans of the Bayern Munich midfielder.

In fact, Bailey went as far as to say that Liverpool see Gravenberch as a potential first-teamer, before claiming that they could sign him on loan with an option to buy this summer.

Photo by Roland Krivec/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Gravenberch could join on loan

The journalist shared what he knows about the £16m midfielder.

“Suddenly he has some big Premier League options. Liverpool like him a lot, they see him as first-team. Liverpool really need these midfield reinforcments. It’s a player they really like who is coming on the market and it’s a no-brainer for Liverpool. I think they’re looking at him and it could be a possible loan as well, maybe a loan with a view. It ticks a lot of boxes for Liverpool,” Bailey said.

Fans won’t be happy

Ryan Gravenberch has the potential to be a truly fantastic footballer, but Liverpool fans will be far from happy if he’s signed this summer on an initial loan deal.

Indeed, as good as he is, the Reds need a permanent solution to their midfield issues at the moment, not a temporary one.

The Anfield faithful have had to endure a truly terrible season, largely due to the problems in the midfield, and if those issues are addressed with a loan signing there will be a mutiny amongst the fanbase.

Now, more than ever before, FSG need to put their hands into their pockets and make a signing for a substantial sum, not a loan deal.

Photo by Roland Krivec/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Show all