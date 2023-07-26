‘They say’: £40m Liverpool target is seen as a Gareth Bale level talent by his club now – journalist

Romeo Lavia is Liverpool’s top midfield target at the moment, and while he spent last season starring in the Premier league, there is still an element of mystery surrounding the player and his abilities.

Indeed, while Lavia showed a lot of promise last season, the £40m man is still something of an enigma after spending just one year in the senior game.

However, behind the scenes at Southampton, Lavia is seen as the real deal.

That is according to Saints journalist Jacob Tanswell who has been discussing Lavia on The Redmen TV.

Tanswell says that he’s spoken to people within Southampton about Lavia, and they think he is a serious player.

Indeed, Southampton rate Lavia so highly that they’ve been saying they’ve not seen a youngster like him since Gareth Bale was at the club.

Photo by Matt Watson/Southampton FC via Getty Images

Best since Bale

Tanswell shared what he’s been hearing about Lavia.

“I’ve spoken to some Southampton supporters and people at the club and they say they haven’t seen a player like him since Gareth Bale was at the club and he broke through. He will be at one of those elite clubs, if he was that good in a Southampton team that was that bad, I can only imagine how high his ceiling will be when everything suits him,” Tanswell said.

Photo by Ian Cook – CameraSport via Getty Images

Massive praise

To be compared with Gareth Bale is huge praise, but to be seen as the best youngster at Southampton in 15 years is a huge compliment.

Let’s not forget, Southampton have had some incredible young players on their books in recent years from Adam Lallana to Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain to Luke Shaw.

Simply put, Southampton know a good player when they see one, and if they think that Lavia is the real deal, he’s someone Liverpool fans should be very excited about.