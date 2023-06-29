‘They might be able to’: Journalist says there’s a midfielder who’s more likely to join Arsenal than Tchouameni

Arsenal may be about to sign Declan Rice, but that seemingly won’t be the end of their midfield recruitment drive.

Indeed, the Gunners are still being linked with other midfield players.

A rather ambitious link to Aurelien Tchouameni emerged earlier this week, but according to Dean Jones, speaking on The Done Deal Show, that isn’t the most realistic transfer rumour doing the rounds right now.

According to Jones, a move for Romeo Lavia would be a lot more realistic given the fact he’s much cheaper and from, with all due respect, a smaller club.

Photo by Isabelle Field/Southampton FC via Getty Images

Lavia more likely

Jones shared what he knows about these two players.

“I think Lavia fits better with what they might be able to do. It would be dependant on another midfielder going by the way, but he will be in that £30-40m budget, and that is absolutely a deal that you could see as being doable, but when they’re linked with Tchouameni that is a completely different ballpark,” Jones said.

Photo by Catherine Steenkeste/Getty Images

Unrealistic

To be honest, we’d always recommened taking the Tchouameni links with more than a pinch of salt.

Yes, the French midfielder probably does have admirers within Arsenal, but the Gunners’ budget surely doesn’t stretch that far.

They’re already laying out almost £200m on Rice, Kai Havertz and Jurrien Timber, and Tchouameni would also cost a pretty penny.

Let’s not forget, the 23-year-old moved for £85m just last year, so he wouldn’t come cheaply to say the least.

In all honesty, this is something of an unrealistic transfer and it’s not one that Arsenal fans should be holding their breath on.