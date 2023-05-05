‘They love him’: Arsenal absolutely adore winger who’s scored 17 PL goals, they would happily sign him











Arsenal remain huge fans of Raphinha after a failed approach to sign him last summer.

That is according to Graeme Bailey who was speaking on the Talking Transfers Podcast about the Gunners’ summer transfer plans.

The journalist stated that Arsenal do indeed want to sign a new right winger this summer, and he named Raphinha as a player that the north London club would ideally be able to go after.

Sadly, the journalist stated that he doesn’t believe Raphinha will be available after his move to Barcelona.

Photo by Aitor Alcalde Colomer/Getty Images

Arssenal love Raphinha

Bailey shared what he knows about this situation.

“The most surprising thing is that they want a winger, and they’re looking at right wingers surprisingly. Two names we’ve spoken about before. Raphinha, they tried to sign him last summer, they love him and they would still like him if he’s available. I don’t think Raphinha will be available, especially if Deco takes over, he won’t want to part ways with his own client,” Bailey said.

A lot to like

It’s no surprise to hear that Arsenal are still big on Raphinha. After all, there is a lot to like about the player.

Quick, tricky and left-footed, Raphinha would be the perfect rotational option with Bukayo Saka down the right flank for Arsenal.

Factor in that he’s already proven himself in the Premier League with Leeds United during a spell that saw him score 17 league goals in two seasons with the Whites, and you can understand why he’d be an excellent signing for Mikel Arteta’s side.

As Bailey says though, this will be a tough deal to do, but don’t be surprised to see Arsenal ask this question once the window opens.

Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images

