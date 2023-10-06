‘They leave spaces’: Chris Sutton says £35m Liverpool player could have a field day against Brighton on Sunday

Liverpool face Brighton this weekend in what will be a very difficult game for the Reds.

The Seagulls caused Liverpool all sorts of problems last season in both the Premier League and the FA Cup, and the Merseyside club will want some revenge this weekend.

Speaking on the Fantasy 606 Podcast, Chris Sutton has been discussing some of Liverpool’s players ahead of this game, and he reckons that Mohamed Salah could have a field day at the Amex this weekend, claiming that Brighton’s attacking style and the way they leave space down the wings could really play into the Egyptian’s hands.

Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Salah could shine vs Brighton

Sutton spoke about the £35m man, and stated that he may captain him in FPL ahead of Erling Haaland for this game.

“This is the thing, with Salah this weekend, Brighton away, Brighton love to attack, they love to attack and they leave spaces down the sides. Is this the week where Haaland is against Arsenal and you’re going to captain Salah?” Sutton said.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Chance

Sutton is spot on, Salah could have an incredible game against Brighton this weekend.

The Seagulls have been leaking goals as of late, and if that trend continues, this could be Salah’s day.

As much as we rate the likes of Tariq Lamptey and Pervis Estupinan, if they try to attack against Liverpool, they will be caught out on the break, and if there’s one Liverpool player who is dangerous on the counter, it’s Salah.

The winger has been in red-hot form so far this season, and we wouldn’t be shocked at all if that incredible form continued this weekend and he filled his boots against Brighton.