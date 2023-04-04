‘They kept that on the lowdown’: Arsenal attacker was playing through illness against Leeds – journalist











Bukayo Saka was actually feeling unwell at the weekend according to Adrian Clarke.

The Arsenal winger was reportedly too unwell to start the match, and according to Clarke, the club kept his illness quiet.

Interestingly, this isn’t the first time we’ve heard such a story about the weekend. Ben White was also apparently playing through illness.

Clarke spoke about Saka’s status to Ian Stone and Amy Lawrence on the Handbrake Off Podcast.

Saka was unwell

The ex-player turned journalist shared what he knows about Saka.

“In terms of leaving Bukayo Saka on the bench, there was talk that he was unwell the day before, if you’re going to rest him for any game, Leeds at home isn’t a bad one,” Stone said.

“Was he unwell or has he just been playing too much with England?” Amy Lawrence pondered.

“No, he was unwell yeah. I heard it from various sources on the day they said that they kept that on the lowdown, but he was unwell. I think Mikel likes to keep players ticking over and after the game he did the running with the subs, so he was clearly well enough to be in the matchday squad,” Clarke said.

Pushing on

Saka may have been unwell at the weekend, but he pushed through his issue to come off the bench and make an appearance for the Gunners.

At times like this with so much on the line, you have to just push through these issues and make sure that you’re playing as much as possible.

Yes, it’s uncomfortable to play through illness. In fact, it’s a horrible feeling, but you have to just power through and get on with it when there’s a Premier League title to be won.

Fingers crossed Saka will be fully recovered soon.

