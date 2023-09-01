West Ham haven’t made a signing on deadline day yet, or have they?

The Hammers haven’t officially announced any new arrivals just yet, but according to Kieran Gill, speaking on The Mail’s Transfer Deadline livestream, the east London club may have actually made a signing in the shadows that hasn’t been announced yet.

Indeed, Gill claims that Scottish midfielder Andy Irving may well have signed from Austra Klagenfurt as West Ham look to build something of an affiliate partnership with the Austrian club.

Irving already signed?

Gill shared what he knows about the 23-year-old midfielder.

“There is one signing I think they’ve made and they haven’t announced it. A guy called Andy Irving from Austria Klagenfurt. He’s a Scottish midfielder, the word is, I’ve tried to get this confirmed, the word is that West Ham have signed him, they’re going to loan him back to this Austrian club and there might be some affiliation where West Ham can send out their young talents,” Gill said.

“That hasn’t been announced yet, and I’m trying to get some verification on that.”

Interesting

Irving probably isn’t going to be the biggest signing West Ham make today, but, the fact that West Ham are setting up an affiliation with a European club is very exciting.

Indeed, we’ve seen with Brighton as of late that these types of partnerships can be incredibly fruitful, and West Ham fans should be very excited by the prospect of this partnership going forwards.

Keep an eye on this situation as this could be a very intriguing long-term play for West Ham.