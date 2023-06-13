Fabrizio Romano has warned Arsenal that they need to get a move on if they want to sign Declan Rice.

The ‘fantastic’ midfielder is reportedly the Gunners’ top transfer target this summer, and things seem to be moving along quite nicely for Arsenal in the race to get this deal done.

However, speaking on the Here We Go Podcast, Romano has stated that Arsenal need to move quickly here, claiming that other parties, such as Manchester United, could quickly enter the frame and complicate matters for Arsenal.

Photo by Cesare Purini/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

Act quickly

Romano shared his verdict on Rice and Arsenal.

“I really hope for Arsenal fans that this is fast. Sometimes for Arsenal, and it’s not about Edu or Arteta, it’s about the owners, sometimes to do big signings you need the approval of the owners. We have seen in the past with the Mykhaylo Mudryk deal and the Gabriel Jesus deal other clubs tried to come in at the end like Tottenham and Chelsea, Arsenal protected that with Edu and his Brazilian connections.

“Sometimes Arsenal are too slow due to the owners when it comes to big names. In this case they have to be fast, the timing is going to be crucial. We don’t know what will happen with Manchester United, maybe next week they will have new owners and who knows what happens? Maybe they enter the situation where their presence is unexpected. Being fast in this moment of the market is absolutely important.”

Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Not another Mudryk

Arsenal know better than most clubs just how important it is to avoid a transfer hijack.

Indeed, the Gunners were on the wrong end of this exact scenario back in January when their deal to sign Mykhaylo Mudryk was hijacked by Chelsea, and they need to avoid the same scenario here.

The only way to guarantee that nobody else will come in and sign Rice is to get the deal done yourself, and Arsenal need to accelerate things to avoid that risk.

Fingers crossed Arsenal can get this one done quickly.