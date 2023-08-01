‘They have had a look’: Spurs have considered signing defender who’s as fast as Richarlison – journalist

Tottenham Hotspur still need defensive reinforcements this summer.

The north London club have, so far, failed to bring in a new centre-half, and we’re getting to the point where it may be time to panic about this situation.

Indeed, we’re less than two weeks out from the start of the season, and Spurs may well be starting with the exact same backline that conceded so many goals last season.

Tottenham are trying to get a move on in terms of signing a new defender, and according to Dean Jones, speaking on the Ranks FC Ultras Podcast, Tottenham have had a look at signing Gleison Bremer from Juventus.

Photo by Daniele Badolato – Juventus FC/Juventus FC via Getty Images

Bremer an option

Jones shared what he knows about the Brazilian.

“They’re definitely going to sign at least one centre-back. There are still other options in there, Clement Lenglet who they have had before who they could turn into a longer-term deal. They have been linked with Bremer at Juve who is someone they have had a look at,” Jones said.

Photo by Filippo Alfero – Juventus FC/Juventus FC via Getty Images

Good option

Bremer really wouldn’t be a bad option for Tottenham.

A strong, commanding and technical centre-back, Bremer could be fantastic in the Premier League.

As well as being physically dominant, Bremer is no slouch either.

Indeed, according to The Speeds Database, the defender is just as fast as Richarlison, who, as we know, is fairly rapid as a striker, nevermind as a defender.

Tottenham of course, have a strong relationship with Juventus having signed the likes of Rodrigo Bentancur and Dejan Kulusevski from The Old Lady in recent times, so perhaps this is a transfer that is viable given Tottenham’s need for a centre-back and their connections with Juve.

Don’t be shocked if you see this one pick up a bit of pace in the coming days.