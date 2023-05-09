'They got that one wrong': Pundit says he's heard £35m signing wasn't actually Liverpool's first choice











Mohamed Salah wasn’t Liverpool’s first-choice signing back in 2017 according to Owen Hargreaves.

Speaking on Premier League Productions, Hargreaves has been discussing Salah’s Liverpool legacy after he netted his 100th goal at Anfield, and he shared what he heard about the Egyptian’s initial move to Merseyside.

Interestingly, Hargreaves has been told that Salah wasn’t actually Liverpool’s first-choice signing that summer with the former Roma winger reportedly third on the Reds’ list.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Liverpool had targets above Salah

Hargreaves shared what he’s heard about the £35m winger.

“They say he’s not a great finisher, he’s a fabulous finisher. He’s probably one of Liverpool’s best ever signings. He’s a brilliant player, and when you do recruitment that’s how you want to do it. From what I heard he wasn’t the number one choice at the time, he was third on the list with two people ahead of him, but luckily they got that one wrong and they ended up with Mo Salah,” Hargreaves said.

Who?

Liverpool apparently had two targets above Salah in their list, and it’s hard to imagine which players the Reds wanted to sign ahead of their star man.

It was widely reported at the time that Jurgen Klopp was keen on Christian Pulisic, so perhaps that was one option, but it’s fair to say that the American is nowhere near Salah’s level.

The three-time Golden Boot winner will ultimately go down as one of the greatest players in Premier League history, and while Liverpool may have had a couple of other options in mind at the time, it’s fair to say that nobody would have made the same impact as Salah on this Liverpool team.

Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

