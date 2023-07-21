‘They do like’: Phil Hay says Leeds would happily sign £5m PL defender

They say never go back in football, but Leeds may be about to break that famous rule.

Indeed, according to Phil Hay, speaking on The Square Ball Podcast, Leeds are looking for a new left-back, and one player they like is Charlie Taylor.

Taylor, of course, was at Leeds for a little while before a £5m move to Burnley, and a return to Elland Road could be on the cards for the defender after Burnley returned to the Premier League.

Photo by Rob Newell – CameraSport via Getty Images

Leeds like Taylor

Hay shared what he knows about the defender.

“Yeah, they do like Charlie Taylor, that’s where we do need to push Farke a little bit because Firpo didn’t play in Oslo because he had a bit of a knock. Where is Farke at with him?” Hay said.

Good addition

It’s a cardinal sin in football to buy-back a player you once sold, but let’s not forget, Taylor is a very good player at this level.

He won’t pull up any trees, but he’s a very dependable player in the Championship as we’ve seen during Burnley’s recent promotion campaign.

Junior Firpo is surely leaving, so left-back is something of a problem position for Leeds, and Taylor could provide a decent solution.

It’s unclear how much Burnley would want for the left-back, but the player himself may well be open to returning to a club where he had so many happy memories as a young player.

With Sam Byram also reportedly back at Leeds on trial, who knows? Perhaps the Whites are getting the old band back together – Lewis Cook anyone?