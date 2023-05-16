‘They do like’: Arsenal are absolutely massive fans of 26-year-old centre-back now - journalist











Robin Le Normand is one player that Arsenal really like the look of as we head into the summer transfer window.

Speaking on the National World YouTube channel, Chris Wheatley was speaking about the Gunners’ transfer plans going into the summer transfer window, and he named Le Normand as a player to keep an eye on.

The 26-year-old has been impressing for Real Sociedad lately, and now, Arsenal are taking a real shine to him, with the Gunners thought to be massive fans of the player.

Arsenal big on Le Normand

Wheatley shared what he knows about this player.

“Centre-back as well, we know that they do like the look of Robin Le Normand, the Real Sociedad centre-back, he’s not the only Sociedad player they like, Martin Zubimendi is one they like as well. Le Normand is certainly a player they do line, and Zubimendi as well, certainly one to look out for this summer,” Wheatley said.

Won’t be easy

Arsenal may be big fans of Le Normand, but it really won’t be easy for them to get this deal done.

Indeed, with Inigo Martinez on his way to Barcelona and Martin Zubimendi seemingly set to leave San Sebastian as well this summer, Real Sociedad will not be keen to sell Le Normand.

These sorts of fire sales can be absolutely disastrous for a club like Real Sociedad, and while some departures are inevitable, they won’t want to lose all of their key players in the same transfer window.

Arsenal may have to make a serious offer for Le Normand if they truly want to sign him this summer, because Sociedad will not be in any rush to sell the Frenchman at this juncture.

