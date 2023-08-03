We’ve been hearing non-stop about Liverpool and Romeo Lavia for what feels like an eternity now.

The Reds have been strongly linked with the Belgian for ages at this point, but, as of yet, no agreement has been reached.

According to Sky Sports’ Melissa Reddy, speaking on Sky Sports News, the Reds aren’t keen to pay Lavia’s £50m asking price as they believe he is too inexperienced to command such a fee.

However, despite their reservations, Reddy states that Liverpool do appreciate the fact that Lavia will become an elite player one day.

Photo by Matt Watson/Southampton FC via Getty Images

Liverpool rate Lavia highly

Reddy shared what she knows about Lavia.

“Southampton feel they’re within their rights to value him at that much, that’s what Chelsea were willing to pay last summer and they believe his ceiling is so high he could become a. World class defensive midfielder. Liverpool believe he is too inexperienced to pay such a big fee for him, while they do appreciate that he is going to become an elite anchor,” Reddy said.

Photo by Matt Watson/Southampton FC via Getty Images

Pay up

If Liverpool genuinely believe that Lavia is going to be an elite player then they should just cough up the cash to get him.

Yes, it’s a gamble, but when you look at some of the calculated gambles top clubs make these days, Liverpool need to move with the times.

We live in a world where Real Madrid have spent huge money on the likes of Endrick and Vinicius Jr before they’d even kicked a ball at senior level. Meanwhile, Lavia has a very impressive Premier League season under his belt.

We can’t help but feel that Lavia is genuinely worth £50m in this economy and if Liverpool rate him this highly, they should stump up the cash to bring him in.