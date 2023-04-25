‘They could get him’: Spurs could appoint a manager Man City would happily hire to replace Pep – journalist











According to Jason Burt, Tottenham Hotspur have a chance to hire Julian Nagelsmann if they approach him in the right way.

Speaking on Sky Sports’ Back Pages Podcast, The Telegraph journalist spoke about Nagelsmann’s situation and how highly rated he is.

Interestingly, Burt says that Nagelsmann is a manager who is very highly rated by Manchester City, claiming that if Pep Guardiola were to leave the Etihad tomorrow, Nagelsmann would be a candidate to replace the Spaniard.

Burt stated that Spurs need to bear in mind just how highly Nagelsmann is rated, claiming that they could well end up hiring him if they go about this the right way.

Nagelsmann could go to Spurs

Burt shared what he knows about Nagelsmann.

“It will be a high-risk strategy because he’s a difficult man to work with and a demanding coach, but he could develop the younger players. Tottenham should bear in mind that if Pep Guardiola walks out of Manchester City tomorrow he would be on Man City’s list, so he is a coach who is very highly rated. He is available and if they go about it the right way they could get him,” Burt said.

Get it right

Burt says that Tottenham could end up getting Nagelsmann if they approach this in the right way, and they have to make sure to do just that.

Indeed, as the journalist says, Nagelsmann is one of the most highly-rated managers in the game – Man City’s interest proves that, and you don’t get a chance to hire a coach of this calibre that often.

Daniel Levy has made a lot of bad decisions at Tottenham lately, but he needs to make sure he handles this situation correctly by convincing Nagelsmann to come to north London.

