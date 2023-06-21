‘They can’t believe’: Journalist says Arsenal are pinching themselves over who they could be signing

Arsenal are interested in signing Kai Havertz as quickly as possible as they can’t believe the opportunity that has presented itself with the German.

Indeed, according to Dean Jones, speaking on the Ranks FC Ultras Podcast, Arsenal genuinely can’t believe that they have the chance to sign Havertz, and they want to get this deal tied up as soon as possible.

Sadly, Jones stated that the recent bid of £60m won’t be enough to get the player, but according to the journalist, another £5m would be enough for the Gunners to get this deal over the line.

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Arsenal can’t believe Havertz opportunity

Jones shared what he’s been hearing about the Chelsea ace.

“They are definitely trying to move this forward as quickly as they can because they can’t believe that such an opportunity is in front of them with Kai Havertz, it’s the kind of opportunity that doesn’t come along very offered. Will £60m be enough? I don’t think so, I think this could be rejected or re-negotiated,” Jones said.

“If they can get this up for another £5m they’ll get him. Havertz doesn’t want to stay at Chelsea, he really wants to join Arsenal. The only club who could crack this one is Bayern Munich.”

Photo by James Williamson – AMA/Getty Images

Must rate him

Arsenal must really rate Kai Havertz if they think this is such a rare opportunity.

The German has flattered to decieve somewhat since joining Chelsea, but it’s clear that Arsenal think that he has a lot more to offer at this level.

Whether or not this is as good of an opportunity as Arsenal believe it to be remains to be seen, but if Arsenal love Havertz this much, rest assured they’ll cough up the extra £5m to get this deal done.