‘They can go in the bin’: Pundit issues Kai Havertz verdict after Arsenal win

Nedum Onuoha has defended Kai Havertz after the Arsenal star’s Community Shield performance, insisting that he is going to prove a lot of people wrong during the coming season.

Onuoha was speaking on ESPN after the Gunners lifted the Community Shield after beating Manchester City on penalties on Sunday.

Kai Havertz got the chance to start up front for Mikel Arteta’s side. Of course, he went into this season with some defending his form for Chelsea due to the fact he was so often used as a striker.

Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

The Germany international did have a couple of opportunities to give Arsenal the lead. And some would have certainly got a real kick out of his inability to find the back of the net.

Onuoha backs Kai Havertz after Arsenal win

But there was a lot to like about Havertz’s game at Wembley. And Onuoha was one of those who felt that he saw plenty of positives from the 24-year-old while he was on the pitch.

Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

“I think Havertz is very good. I think because he misses some of the chances that we’ve seen, he gets criticism,” he told ESPN. “But as you look at the game, he wins a lot of duels. He’ll go and pin himself against the defenders, makes it uncomfortable for them.

“He’s a good size, he’ll run channels. He’ll work hard. And he understands the game very well. I think we’ll probably see a very good version of him this season. And I think some of the stigma that’s come with his last year, two years at Chelsea, I think they can go in the bin. I think he’s a good player. And I think he’ll get even better.”

It does appear to be quite important that Havertz gets off to a good start at Arsenal. There was a lot of confusion when the Gunners decided to spend huge money to get him out of Chelsea.

Obviously his talent is undeniable. But he fell quite short of expectations at Stamford Bridge. And it is still not yet clear what his best role is. Certainly, it is hard to argue that he gets into the best Arsenal team when everyone is available.

If he fails to impress in the first weeks of the season, his critics will be jumping at the chance to rip into Havertz. And the Arsenal fans would be forgiven for wondering whether they have spent the money wisely.

You really get the feeling that it may just take one inspired run of form to set Havertz up to kick on and really silence his doubters.