Tottenham’s new signings are already making an impact this summer, but one player who we’re yet to see much of is Alejo Veliz.

The 19-year-old is yet to make his debut for Spurs after signing for the club earlier this month, and it sounds as though he won’t be getting many chances in the near future.

However, with that being said, Tottenham do appear to have big plans for this young man going forwards.

Indeed, according to Fabrizio Romano, speaking on the Here We Go Podcast, Tottenham think that Veliz is an absolute star of the future, claiming that they think he will be a top striker in years to come.

Spurs rate Veliz

Romano shared what he knows about Veliz.

“Let me finish by mentioning Alejo Veliz. Tottenham feel they have signed a very important player. When he was going to the airports, some European clubs were saying ‘wait, don’t travel, we want to try until the end.’ It was not only Tottenham on this guy. It will take time, he’s not ready to play tomorrow, but he is very talented, they believe they have signed a top talent, a top striker for the future,” Romano said.

One to watch

Veliz may not be a first-team star for Tottenham this season, but it sounds as though he is one to watch in the coming years.

At the age of just 19, the Argentine could have half a decade ahead of him before he breaks through, but if Tottenham rate him as highly as Romano says, he could be a star.

Say what you will about Spurs, but they know a good striker when they see one.

Spurs have always had a top-class number nine at the club, and it sounds as though Veliz could be the next star on the conveyor belt.