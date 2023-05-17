'They are following': Fabrizio Romano says Arsenal want a centre-back who's almost as fast as Aubameyang











Arsenal are in the market for a new centre-back this summer, and while we’ve been hearing about links to Mohamed Simakan over the past week, there’s another Bundesliga player the Gunners are looking at now.

Indeed, according to Fabrizio Romano, speaking on his YouTube channel, Arsenal are big admirers of Bayer Leverkusen’s Edmond Tapsoba, stating that the Burkina Faso international is one player the north London club are following.

The 6ft 4 centre-half is a massive physical presence at the back, while he’s also one of the fastest defenders around. In fact, his top speed of 32.74 Km/h is only slightly slower than Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s top speed, and Arsenal fans know just how quick Aubameyang is.

Arsenal want Tapsoba

Romano shared what he knows about Arsenal’s search for a centre-back.

“We know guys that Arsenal will have a big, big impact in the market this summer. They are looking for a new centre-back, they have sent scouts multiple times to watch many players in this position. Simakan from Leipzig and another player they have always appreciated is Tapsoba from Bayer Leverkusen, so they are following centre-backs,” Romano said.

High ceiling

Tapsoba may not be the most refined defender in the world, but he has an incredibly high ceiling.

His physical traits are there for all to see. He’s a giant figure at the back and he’s absolutely rapid. With the right coaching he could be a star.

William Saliba desperately needs some competition in that Arsenal backline, and Tapsoba would be a wonderful depth option for Arsenal going forwards as they look to re-establish themselves as one of the top teams in Europe.

Arsenal will be in the market for a new defender this summer, and Tapsoba is certainly one to keep an eye on.

