Liverpool are said to be edging closer to signing Alexis Mac Allister, but they do have one serious worry about this deal.

Indeed, according to Graeme Bailey, speaking on the Talking Transfers Podcast, the Reds do want to get this deal done, but they are fearful about the idea of another club coming in and hijacking their move for the World Cup winner.

Liverpool have had some bad luck in this regard in recent history. Bailey noted that Aurelien Tchouameni was pinched by Real Madrid last year, while Jude Bellingham seems to have undergone the same fate this time around.

With Manchester City strongly linked with Mac Allister too, the Reds are concerned that they may not be able to get this deal done.

Liverpool’s worry

Bailey shared what he knows about Liverpool and Mac Allister.

“Liverpool want it to be, Liverpool want to get this done, but they are fearful of others joining the hunt and we have seen the Man City links recently. We’ve seen Liverpool miss out on players like Tchouameni in recent years, and they want to get this over the line, they want to bring in two or three midfielders at Anfield,” Bailey said.

Not easy

The Reds are concerned that they could be gazumped for Mac Allister, and, sadly, they may have reason to be concerned.

Indeed, while in previous seasons you may say that the Reds are one of the most alluring teams in Europe. The fact they aren’t likely to have Champions League football next season may hamper them.

If Mac Allister had the choice of joining Liverpool or Man City, that wouldn’t be a straightforward decision for him to make.

Mac Allister does seem to be edging towards Anfield, but a late twist can’t be written off.

