There’s a lot to be happy about at Arsenal right now.

The Gunners are unbeaten in the Premier League, they’re back in the Champions League and they’re moving in the right direction.

The north London club now have an incredible stable of young talents at the club, and, as you can imagine, the Gunners are buzzing with their current squad composition.

According to Charles Watts, speaking on Inside Arsenal, there’s one player in particular that Arsenal are very happy with at the moment – Martin Odegaard.

According to Watts, Arsenal are buzzing with their captain, and they absolutely love the fact that he is their player.

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Arsenal buzzing with Odegaard

Watts shared what he knows about the £30m player.

“He talks about that and he says he’s very happy at Arsenal, and he is. He loves it at Arsenal, he’s found a home here after all the loan spells with Madrid. He just wanted to come to a club and settle and to make his mark, and he’s done that at Arsenal and he’s loving it. It’s no surprise he’s really happy and Arsenal are really happy with him,” Watts said.

“They are delighted with Martin Odegaard, an absolute bargain at £30m, what a signing he has proven to be. Arsenal love the fact he’s here and they want him to stay. That’s why these contract talks are ongoing to get Odegaard signed up, and I fully expect it will happen. I don’t know how long it will take, but that’s nothing to be concerned about and I fully expect Odegaard to sign a new contract and join the likes of Saliba, Martinelli, Saka and Gabriel in committing his future to the club.”

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Should be buzzing

As Watts says, Arsenal are over the moon with the impact Odegaard is having at the club, and they have every right to be.

There’s a case to be made that the Norwegian was the best midfielder in the Premier League last season, and he’s picked up exactly where he left off this term.

Odegaard for £30m may well be one of the best signings in modern Premier League history, and we can only hope he’s in the league for a long time to come.