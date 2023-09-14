‘They are considering’: Newcastle scouting young prospects to ‘challenge’ one position at the club – journalist

Newcastle have a good squad but journalist Craig Hope believes that they are already trying to find another addition to help out in one position.

It has been a slow start to the season for Newcastle. This hasn’t been helped by the fixtures they have faced in their first four games.

Against the bigger teams in the division they have struggled to score, whilst forward Callum Wilson is seen more as a player off the bench at this current time.

The English forward is now 31 years-old, so he won’t be around at the Magpies for much longer and it looks like Newcastle are planning for this.

Newcastle already looking at long-term attacking option

The striker has been a top player for Newcastle ever since he joined for Newcastle and is still providing some key moments when he gets minutes.

Writing via The Daily Mail about the player, Hope shared how Newcastle are looking towards a said: “As for Wilson, Howe has found a way to manage his fitness. He has not been injured for more than six months now. Isak and Wilson as a pair of strikers IS working right now, albeit with one of them starting on the bench. They are two brilliant options to have.

“I think Wilson still has plenty of goals and games left in him at Newcastle. A younger striker, though, is a position they are considering, someone who can challenge Isak and Wilson whilst not arriving with a huge expectation of immediate game-time.”

It is no shock to see the club want to get a young attacking option who will challenge both Wilson and Alexander Isak.

They definitely need strength in depth if they want to make sure they stay challenging near the top of the division.

The club also have Europe to deal with so signing a young prospect in attack seems like a great idea for both the present and the future.