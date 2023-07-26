PSG want Kylian Mbappe sold this summer, and they’re doing everything they can to drum up interest in the Frenchman.

You have probably seen some crazy reports about Mbappe recently, and none have been more eyebrow-raising than his recent links to Tottenham.

With all due respect to Spurs, why would the best player on the planet want to join a club who finished eighth in the Premier League last season? It just doesn’t make sense.

As ever, there is a bit of method behind this madness, and according to Graeme Bailey, speaking on the Talking Transfers Podcast, it is actually PSG who have been pushing these narratives in order to drum up more and more speculation about Mbappe.

PSG pushing Spurs stories

Bailey shared what he knows about the ‘fantastic’ player.

“PSG what has happened over the past week is they have used intermediaries to touch base with every club possible, so those links to Man United and Tottenham, that all started with PSG, they are briefing other sources to say there is interest from these clubs, it is all from PSG this, it is all from PSG,” Bailey said.

Nothing in it

There you have it, that explains the, almost inexplicable, stories about Mbappe and Tottenham.

Sadly for Spurs fans, the reality is that there’s nothing in these stories, it’s just PSG trying to kick up a fuss and cause a stir in the media as they try to get rid of their wantaway star.

This is all part and parcel of the transfer window. Mind games played in the media to try to force the hand of other clubs.

Whether or not anyone does take this Mbappe bait remains to be seen, but one thing seems to be for sure, he won’t be joining Tottenham this summer.