‘They are aware’: Newcastle now know Man City would like to sign their 25-year-old player – journalist

Newcastle United are now looking for a quick resolution with Bruno Guimaraes’ contract with interest from Manchester City emerging.

That’s according to Graeme Bailey who was speaking on the ‘Talking Transfers’ podcast.

Photo by Richard Callis/MB Media/Getty Images

Bailey did provide good news for Newcastle fans that a contract is now agreed in principle.

And the journalist shared that both Manchester City and Real Madrid hold interest in Newcastle’s Bruno Guimaraes.

Bailey said: “One of the key players in that win, Bruno Guimaraes, finally looks like they are getting through to him in terms of his contract.

“It’s agreed in principle so we are told, verbally agreed with the player, he’ll be signing that soon.

“They wanted to get this done before January and they are aware of other teams looking, Man City, Real Madrid etc.”

Therefore, it’ll be a big relief to both Newcastle and their fans that a deal is nearly official.

Bruno has been inspirational since joining Eddie Howe’s side and looks indispensable to their project.

Of course, the Brazilian showed all of his ability in Newcastle’s demolition of Sheffield United on the weekend.

Newcastle are aware of Manchester City’s interest in Bruno Guimaraes

Although Bruno’s contract negotiations will be boost, Eddie Howe did share some unfortunate news today.

Harvey Barnes has now suffered a significant toe injury and could be missing for the foreseeable.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

And given Newcastle only have a small squad that will be a concern.

Anthony Gordon looks in fine form on the left but he surely won’t be able to play every single game for Howe.

Newcastle have a busy schedule coming up and it’s no surprise that they are keen to put any talk of Bruno Guimarares joining Manchester City to bed.

The 25-year-old is that calibre of player, he can play for the world’s elite.

And Newcastle will now hope he joins them on their journey all the way to the top.