‘They always speak’: Pundit says Antonio Conte will stop ‘phenomenal’ manager from taking the Spurs job

Antonio Conte could stop Julian Nagelsmann from taking the Tottenham job according to Damien Delaney.

Speaking on Off The Ball, the pundit was discussing the managerial situation at Spurs, and he reckons that the German will be put off taking the Spurs job by Conte.

Indeed, the pundit reckons that managers will always speak to one another before taking a job, and he reckons that Conte could end up scaring Nagelsmann off if he does indeed call him and ask him about what is going on at Spurs.

Nagelsmann will call Conte

Delaney gave his verdict on the ‘phenomenal’ manager and Spurs.

“Well I don’t think Nagelsmann will take it to be honest with you. The thing with managers is that they always speak. The first thing Nagelsmann will do is to phone Conte. The first thing Conte will have done is to phone Mourinho. They’ll say ‘what’s going on with the ins and outs of this club?’ And they’ll tell them there’s an issue, there’s a disconnect with management and ownership and winning isn’t the priority of this football club. Getting the shiny stadium is the priority and that’s where the money is tied up,” Delaney said.

Nobody will take it

If every potential manager candidate is calling Antonio Conte before taking the Spurs job, then Tottenham will struggle to find a new gaffer.

Indeed, Conte will not have a single good thing to say about his former employers, and Spurs will have to hope that he isn’t doing too much meddling behind the scenes.

Of course, whether or not Nagelsmann will actually get in touch with Conte is unknown, but if he does, you have to imagine that his chances of becoming the next Tottenham manager will take a significant hit.

