‘They actually want’: Tottenham want £4m player to be a ‘cornerstone’ of the squad this season – journalist

Eric Dier’s future at Tottenham is a little bit unclear at the moment.

The England international has been a key player for Spurs over the years, but he dropped out of the team last season and with Ange Postecoglou set to transition to a back four, there may not be too much space for Dier in this backline.

Dier is entering the final year of his deal now, and there has been some talk about the 29-year-old being sold.

However, according to Martin Lipton, speaking on Last Word on Spurs, Tottenham actually want Dier to play a key role as a cornerstone of the squad this season, admitting that while he may not be a starter, he will be a key dressing room presence throughout the season.

Dier to be key

Lipton shared what he knows about the £4m man.

“The fans don’t like Dier, but I think Dier’s role will be as a squad player, not as a first-team player. He’s important in the squad as a human being, as a man, as an experienced head, and maybe if he played fewer games he’d be a better player as well,” Lipton said.

“His mistakes seem to lead to goals, last season he had a good start to the season, and then he dropped of a cliff, but I don’t think he’ll go because I think they actually want him to be a cornerstone of the squad even if he’s not a starter in the team.”

New captain?

Eric Dier may not be Spurs’ most important player next season, but we can imagine him becoming the new club captain.

Of course, Harry Kane would be the first-choice to replace Hugo Lloris as the skipper, but with the striker potentially heading to Bayern Munich this summer, other options have to be explored.

For his passion, longevity and leadership skills, Dier wouldn’t be a bad choice, and we can genuinely see him getting this role should Kane leave.