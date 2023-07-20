Khvicha Kvaratskhelia was the breakout star in European football last season.

The Georgian winger made a massive name for himself as his performances for Napoli helped Luciano Spalletti’s side win their first Serie A title since the days of Diego Maradona.

As you can imagine, Kvaratskhelia’s exploits in Italy haven’t gone unnoticed in the Premier League.

The ‘crazy’ attacker has been linked with a move to Newcastle in recent times, and according to Dean Jones, speaking on the Ranks FC Ultras Podcast, the Napoli ace is certainly a player the Magpies would like to sign.

However, sadly, this deal doesn’t look to be possible at this moment in time due to the player’s huge asking price and sizeable wage package.

Photo by Guiseppe Maffia/NESImages/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Newcastle would love Kvaratskhelia

Jones shared what he knows about the tricky winger.

“It’s still not enough (£100m) and the wages don’t really fit either from what I understand. It’s not just the fee, it’s the whole structure. They 100% like him, but my information remains that he is definitely a player of interest, it is a really difficult one to tie up financially,” Jones said.

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

Never say never

Look, this is going to be a difficult deal to do, there’s no doubt about it, but you can never say never with Newcastle.

Let’s not forget, this time last year the same sort of things were being said about Alexander Isak. The Swede was seen as being way too expensive for Newcastle due to FFP regulations, but all of a sudden, a switch was flipped and the deal was on.

Now, we’re not saying that exact scenario is going to play out again, but given that Newcastle are the richest club in the world and can throw up a few surprises, we’re not willing to rule this one out just yet.