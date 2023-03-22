‘These two are waiting’: Fabrizio Romano says two managers are just waiting to hear from Tottenham now











Speaking on his YouTube channel, Fabrizio Romano has shared an update on Tottenham’s search for a new manager.

Tottenham are soon to be in the market for a new gaffer as Antonio Conte’s time in north London draws to a close.

Conte is reportedly on the verge of being sacked, and Spurs have already reportedly drawn up a list of replacements.

According to Romano, two of Spurs’ targets, Maurcio Pochettino and Luis Enrique, are raring to go and get back into the managerial game, and the Italian reports that these two managers are waiting to hear from Spurs about what the club’s long-term project is.

Photo by IAN KINGTON/AFP via Getty Images

Pochettino and Enrique are waiting

Romano shared what he knows about these two managers

“It’s also important to mention something on Glasner. A lot of you ask me about Glasner. I already told you that Mauricio Pochettino wants to return to training as soon as possible and it’s the same with Luis Enrique they want to return to coaching as soon as possible. These two are waiting to understand what sort of project there will be. Around Europe, not only at Tottenham but also other possibilities, especially for Pochettino, this is a situation to watch, he also has some other possibilities, not just Tottenham.” Romano said.

Need a good pitch

Pochettino and Enrique are waiting to see what sort of project Tottenham have in mind, and the north London club need to have a good pitch prepared if they’re going to convince either manager to come and take the reins at Spurs.

Make no mistake about it, Spurs need a manager like Pochettino or Enrique much more than these two need a club like Tottenham.

Pochettino and Enrique are still incredibly highly regarded and most top clubs in the world would have them on their shortlists if a vacancy came up. Realistically, they can bide their time and wait for the right opportunity and it’s Tottenham’s job now to convince them that a move to Spurs is the way to go at this moment in time.

Daniel Levy and Fabio Paratici need to sell Spurs to these two managers if they want to appoint them.

Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images

Show all