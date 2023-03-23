‘There’s very little Arsenal can do’: Liverpool want ‘unplayable’ Gunners youngster now - journalist











Speaking on The Gooner Talk YouTube channel, Football London’s Tom Canton has been discussing Ethan Nwaneri’s future at Arsenal.

The young midfielder has made quite the name for himself this season by becoming the youngest player in Premier League history at just 15 years of age.

Arsenal have high hopes for the so-called ‘unplayable’ midfielder, but sadly, they face a real battle to keep him in north London.

Indeed, according to Canton, Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea are all keen on Nwaneri, while the journalist made sure to add that there’s very little that Arsenal can do if another team comes in and makes him a better offer than they can currently present.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Liverpool in for Nwaneri

The journalist shared what he knows about the teenager.

“We still don’t know if the youngster will be committing his future to Arsenal. Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea and a number of other clubs are all interested in the youngster who became the youngest Premier League player ever against Brentford in that game earlier this season,” Canton said.

“Arsenal have done everything they can to try and keep Ethan Nwaneri at the club by giving him opportunities. Arsenal have done everything but if there are better offers from elsewhere there is very little Arsenal can do and they can only hope he’ll keep faith in the team that have given him these opportunities and development throughout his younger years.”

Be smart

Nwaneri seems to have the world at his feet at his young age, but he needs to make sure he’s making the right choice with his next career move.

Staying at Arsenal or moving to Liverpool would appear to be his best bets at the moment. Mikel Arteta has already shown plenty of faith in him at the Emirates, while Jurgen Klopp is not afraid to hand out chances to talented youngsters either – just look at Harvey Elliott.

Meanwhile Chelsea and Manchester City have no problem when it comes to chewing up and spitting out talents like Nwaneri, so perhaps he should be wary of signing for one of the teams interested in him who play in blue.

We can only hope that Nwaneri is getting the right advice on his career.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

