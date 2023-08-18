West Ham are flush with cash after selling Declan Rice to Arsenal for £105m, but the Hammers won’t turn down a bargain when they see one.

Indeed, the east London club are still keeping their eye on some cheaper options who could improve their squad, and according to Dean Jones, speaking on The Done Deal Show, the Hammers are considering a move for a free agent they know rather well.

Jones says that West Ham are looking into the idea of bringing Jesse Lingard in on a free, claiming that this is one to watch heading into the final weeks of the window.

Jesse Lingard of Nottingham Forest battles for the ball during the Pre-season Friendly match between Nottingham Forest and Valencia CF at Meadow Lane, Nottingham on Saturday 30th July 2022. (Photo by Jon Hobley/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Lingard an option

Jones shared what he knows about the ‘stunning’ midfielder.

“I know that West Ham, funnily, are looking into Jesse Lingard as an option for this summer, so Lingard might yet be back in the fold at West Ham which is one to look out for, there’s something in that yeah,” Jones said.

DAGENHAM, ENGLAND – JULY 22: West Ham United manager David Moyes during the pre-season friendly match between Dagenham & Redbridge and West Ham United at Chigwell Construction Stadium on July 22, 2023 in Dagenham, England. (Photo by Rob Newell – CameraSport via Getty Images)

Not a bad option

This is a rumour that is bound to get a mixed reception from West Ham fans.

A free agent who was poor in the Premier League last season is a very uninspiring signing on paper, but, then again, many probably said the same when Lingard arrived last time.

Lingard knows how to play in this David Moyes team, he loves the club, and after struggling to find a club so far this summer, his wage demands may be lower than you may expect.

Let’s not forget, West Ham have European football to contend with this season, and as a depth option to rotate in a busy schedule, Lingard isn’t a bad player to have whatsoever.

This could be a decent move for the London club.