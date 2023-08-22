‘There’s something going on there’: Pundit can’t understand why Arteta’s not picking 23-year-old Arsenal man

Darren Bent believes that something must be going on behind the scenes with Emile Smith Rowe with the Arsenal starlet yet to feature in the Premier League this season.

Bent was speaking on talkSPORT after the 23-year-old once again remained on the bench as the Gunners managed to beat Crystal Palace on Monday night.

This season looked set to be a crucial one for Emile Smith Rowe. Previously, the England international has been outstanding for Mikel Arteta’s side. However, last year was a frustrating one for the youngster.

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

Injuries forced Smith Rowe on the sidelines for some time. And since his return, he has been unable to regain a regular spot in the side.

He has been in the match day squad for both of their opening two games. However, Smith Rowe is yet to get off the bench for Arsenal.

Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Instead, Kai Havertz has taken on a prominent role for the Gunners. The German is yet to silence his critics. But it is clear that Mikel Arteta has big plans for the summer signing. So he obviously feels that he is important to the way he wants his side to play.

Bent seemed to admit that he could not understand why Smith Rowe is not playing for Arsenal. He suggested that something must have happened behind the scenes, otherwise it seems to make little sense.

“I think there’s something going on there. I don’t know, I thought he’d certainly get given an opportunity. But he hasn’t. Kai Havertz, it’s almost like Mikel Arteta is trying his hardest to get him in,” he told talkSPORT.

In many ways, it is a surprise that Smith Rowe has not been more heavily linked with a move away from the Emirates this summer.

Obviously, it has only just become apparent that he is not in Arteta’s preferred team. And Arsenal are surely still going to demand a huge sum to let their academy graduate leave.

It is too soon to write Smith Rowe off. If Kai Havertz cannot make more of an impact soon, the fans may be imploring Arteta to make a change.

But clearly, if the chance does come his way, Smith Rowe probably is under some pressure to make the most of it.