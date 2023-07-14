‘There’s pressure’: German journalist shares latest Harry Kane to Bayern update

Harry Kane’s future at Tottenham is once again dominating proceedings at the north London club for yet another summer window.

Kane is the subject of interest from Bayern Munich and there have been differing reports over whether he wants to stay or go.

The England skipper returned to Hotspur Way this week. And while Kane remains ever the professional, background noise over his next steps continues on.

And according to BILD journalist Christian Falk – writing for CaughtOffside – Tottenham and Daniel Levy are getting into an ever trickier situation with Kane.

“Bayern and Tottenham officials had a meeting in London today over Harry Kane. A ‘high-ranking’ delegation (including CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen and Marco Neppe, the Technical Director) from Bayern sat at the negotiating table with Daniel Levy,” Falk said.

“There has been no breakthrough yet, but Bayern remain optimistic a deal would happen this summer.

“There has just been one official offer (€70m) from Bayern Munich for Harry Kane. The clubs are now in talks after Bayern tested the water and are trying to work out what could be the ideal price and add-ons. €70m plus add-ons was the concrete first bid, now they are trying to get closer to an agreement.

“A big point is that Harry Kane is back now, so perhaps yesterday there have already been talks with the club telling Tottenham that he wants to join Bayern Munich. Bayern Munich are very clear on one point: if they don’t get him this year, they want to have him as a free agent next year.So there’s pressure on Tottenham. They don’t want to lose him, of course, for free. Bayern have a scenario in mind, it’s not their favourite one, but one they would consider in the circumstances, because they’re absolutely clear that they want Harry Kane. “

Kane’s loyalty facing the ultimate test

This is really tricky scenario for everyone involved.

You have Tottenham, who won’t want to lose their star man at all. Whether it be for £100m now, or free next year, Spurs simply do not want Kane to go.

Then you have Bayern, who want Kane but won’t go above a certain fee.

Lastly, you have Kane himself. He is so close to becoming the best striker – statistically – to ever do it in the Premier League. But then with Bayern, he’s almost guaranteed to win titles. What those titles would mean, however, is another debate entirel

But this one is not going away. At all. And sooner or later, Tottenham and Kane are going to have to come to a decision on where this one ends up.