Tottenham Hotspur are on the market for a new central defender, and Wolfsburg’s Micky van de Ven could be the one.

Spurs have started the transfer window in style. They made Dejan Kulusevski’s loan deal permanent and have since brought in Guglielmo Vicario and James Maddison.

The focus now will be on defence, and Ben Jacobs has claimed on Tottenham Fan Chris Cowlin’s YouTube channel that Van de Ven is a concrete target.

Photo by Eric Verhoeven/Soccrates/Getty Images

Tottenham could sign Micky van de Ven this summer

Tottenham‘s defence last season was absolutely shocking, wasn’t it?

Spurs conceded 63 goals in 38 Premier League games, making them the 15th-worst side in the division in terms of goals conceded. Three of the five sides who boasted a worse record got relegated.

Ange Postecoglou has a huge job on his hands now, and signing new defenders this summer is an absolute priority for Tottenham in the coming weeks.

Among all the names linked with a move to Spurs is Wolfsburg centre-back Micky van de Ven. Jacobs has claimed that he is a concrete target and move could happen this summer.

He said: “I think the first concrete one [centre-back] we are going to see in terms of negotiations is more likely to be Mikey van de Ven. That’s the one I think is one to watch as far as Tottenham are concerned.

“Tottenham have explored this deal on the player side. It’s pretty concrete from what I understand. I would call him now Maddison is in, really one of Tottenham’s top priorities if they can get him. And you will hear a lot about Liverpool but Spurs are more advanced one this one or more serious.

“They have reached out to explore the terms of the deal. They have definitely already held talks with his representatives and now we have to see how things progress on the club-to-club side.

“But this one is a very real possibility and sources at Spurs do indicate that he’s quite high up on the list of potential targets.”

Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

TBR View:

Micky van de Ven is a special talent and definitely one to keep an eye on this summer.

The 22-year-old Dutchman has had a fine campaign for Wolfsburg, and he is on the radar of multiple top clubs in this window – including Tottenham and Liverpool.

One of Van de Ven’s most impressive traits is his speed. The defender is absolutely rapid, with a top speed of 35.97 km/h last season (Bundesliga.com). That’s faster than Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Jr.

Van de Ven is likely to be on the move this summer, and Wolfsburger Allgemeine Zeitung have claimed that he will cost a minimum of £26 million.