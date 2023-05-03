There's 'no way' Julian Nagelsmann will join Tottenham until he finds out one thing - journalist











Tottenham Hotspur continue to be linked with Julian Nagelsmann, and Jan Aage Fjortoft has shared why Spurs haven’t been able to convince the German to join them yet.

Daniel Levy decided to part ways with Antonio Conte in March after the Italian’s furious outburst in a press conference. His assistant, Cristian Stellini, took charge, and he barely lasted a month.

Ryan Mason is at the helm now until the end of the season, and the Englishman is eyeing the permanent Tottenham job. However, Nagelsmann seems like Levy’s preferred option.

Tottenham target Julian Nagelsmann – Photo by Stefan Brauer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

There is no way Julian Nagelsmann will join Tottenham until a Sporting Director is appointed

Julian Nagelsmann is one of the best young managers in the world, and that’s why Tottenham want to appoint him.

The German did a phenomenal job at both Hoffenheim and RB Leipzig, and his record at Bayern Munich this season before he was sacked was not bad either.

He will definitely be a wanted man this summer with numerous top clubs looking for a manager. If Tottenham want to get him, they will need to be quick.

Fjortoft, however, has revealed that there is absolutely ‘no way’ Nagelsmann will accept the Spurs job until Daniel Levy appoints a sporting director to replace Fabio Paratici.

He tweeted: “Re: Nagelsmann to Spurs: Remember Nagelsmann is used to work with a Sporting Director in Germany.

“There is no way he will sign before he knows who will occupy that job.”

TBR View:

Tottenham are in a mess, aren’t they?

It’s bad enough that they don’t have a permanent manager, but to be without a sporting director too ahead of what could be their most important transfer window in years is just a terrible look.

Nagelsmann is absolutely right to find out everything before he makes his decision. It would make no sense for him to join Tottenham and then have the entire summer window wasted because Tottenham couldn’t find a good-enough sporting director.

The clock’s ticking for Daniel Levy now – if he really wants Nagelsmann, he has to act fast!

Tottenham target Julian Nagelsmann – Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

