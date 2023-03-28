‘There’s no chance’: Journalist says there’s absolutely no way 48-year-old actually becomes Tottenham manager











According to The Athletic’s James Moore, Cristian Stellini has no chance of becoming Tottenham’s full-time manager.

Speaking on The View from The Lane Podcast, Moore was discussing Stellini and the fact he was promoted to be the club’s caretaker manager until the end of the season, and even with a hypothetical winning run presented to him, he said that there is no chance of the Italian being handed the keys to the Tottenham castle on a full-time basis.

Stellini will seemingly just be in charge until the end of the season and then a decision will be made on his future.

Stellini won’t get the job

Moore spoke about the idea of Stellini being hired full-time.

“They have the chance of salvaging the season and he’s made a decision that nobody saw coming. The only possible scenario that works for Daniel Levy in this is if they go on a winning run and he can then declare himself a genius and then he will have to give Stellini the job full-time,” The podcast’s host said.

“I’d say there’s no chance of that happening. I think it’s quite different right? Tim Sherwood sort of did ok, broadly speaking, and he never got the job and he was never going to despite them pretending that he might. I wouldn’t worry about that, if they ever had to have that awkward conversation then I’m sure it would be fine,” Moore said.

Shouldn’t

Stellini may well do a fantastic job between now and the end of the season, but the reality is that he shouldn’t be getting anywhere near the Spurs job on a full-time basis.

Yes, he has a rapport with the players, but his CV is not worthy of managing Tottenham, and Spurs need a long-term plan rather than a short-term solution.

Stellini could still be an asset to the new manager in some sort of coaching capacity, but, right now, he shouldn’t be in contention for this job on a permanent basis.

Spurs need to go for someone much more proven who can help take the club to the next level.

