There’s doubt Harry Kane would even consider return while one Tottenham man remains at the club

There is serious doubt surrounding whether Harry Kane would consider returning to Tottenham Hotspur while Daniel Levy is still running the club.

That is according to a report from the Daily Mail, which notes Spurs would still have to negotiate a fee with Bayern Munich if they wanted to try and bring the 30-year-old back to the club in the future.

Harry Kane has only just left Tottenham, but already there appears to be some talk concerning whether a return to North London could be possible.

Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images

Daniel Levy suggested on Tuesday that Spurs do have a buy-back clause. But obviously, Tottenham fans would have always known that it would not be as simple as the club paying a certain fee and bringing Kane back at some stage.

Kane may not return to Tottenham while Levy is in charge

The Daily Mail reports that the clause gives Spurs first option if he ever looks set to return to the Premier League. But there is no set fee in the deal, so Tottenham will still need to agree terms with Bayern and Kane.

Photo by Stefan Matzke – sampics/Corbis via Getty Images

Crucially, the Mail adds that relations between Kane and Daniel Levy became strained towards the very end of his time with Tottenham. And thus, there is believed to be serious doubt over whether Kane would be prepared to return to Spurs while Levy is there.

Of course, Ange Postecoglou probably will not welcome talk of Kane’s future starting up again. He dealt with the situation so well in the summer. And Tottenham have made an exceptional start to the season.

Some are even suggesting that Postecoglou has made such a good start because Kane has gone. Obviously, we will never know whether Tottenham would have been better off had Kane stayed. But he is one of the very best in the world. And he has proved time and time again just how adaptable he can be.

Once this speculation dies down in the coming days, it is probably going to be some time before Tottenham and Kane are linked with each other again.

But it is certainly going to be something not too far from Spurs fans’ minds in the years to come.