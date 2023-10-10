There’s a lot of excitement around Leeds United right now about youngster Harry Gray in the academy.

Journalist Phil Hay has shared on the Square Ball Podcast more details about the England youth international.

Things are looking up right now at Elland Road as they continue their good form in the Championship.

Daniel Farke’s side are up to fifth in the table and will have their sights set on chasing down Ipswich Town and Leicester City.

That’s not going to be easy as both sides have recorded exceptional starts to the season.

Leeds will take confidence from the fact that they’re the only team that have managed to beat second-place Ipswich this season.

Farke has built a very strong side that contains an exciting mix of established professionals and improving youngsters.

One of the standout players this season is 17-year-old Archie Gray, who showed his adaptability at the weekend by playing at right-back against Bristol City.

Photo by George Wood/Getty Images

However, it’s his younger brother Harry Gray that is also turning heads at Leeds.

He’s already an England Under-15 international, but the connection between the Gray family and Leeds could be set to continue.

Leeds United excited about Harry Gray

Speaking about the teenager, Hay said: “I mean, Harry [Gray] is another one that they’ve been talking about for a long time as looking incredibly talented, masses and masses of potential.

“And I think the thing you’ve seen with Archie [Gray] is that he manages himself really well.

“He lives as a footballer needs to live these days. He seems like a proper professional even though he’s so young.

“And he also seems driven to develop and get better which I suspect is in the Gray genes too.

“Big things expected of both of them.”

Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images

It’s important to say that there’s a long way to go before Harry Gray even gets close to the first team at Leeds.

He has already made his debut for the Under-18s as a 14-year-old and scored a penalty against Wolves on Saturday.

The younger Gray plays a more advanced role than his older brother and has the perfect role model to look up to as he works his way through the ranks at Elland Road.

It’s important not to get carried away with a player this young and in Lewis Pirie and Lleyton Brown, he’s got two strikers that will be difficult to displace even in the Under-18s side.