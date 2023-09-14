A starting XI can win you games, but a full squad will win you a league title.

Indeed, in this day and age, depth is more important than ever, and Arsenal have plenty of options in their squad these days.

After years of struggling in this area, it finally feels as though Arsenal have a full and comprehensive squad of talented players to call upon.

The north London club have been very clever in their recruitment as they’ve signed numerous versatile players to play in multiple positions.

One such player is Takehiro Tomiyasu. The Japan international is able to play all across the back four, and according to Adrian Clarke, speaking on the Handbrake Off Podcast, the defender has become one of Mikel Arteta’s most important players.

Tomiyasu incredibly important

Clarke was full of praise for the £16m man.

“There’s an argument to suggest that Tomiyasu, even though he’s not in our starting XIs, he’s one of Mikel Arteta’s most important players at the moment. I would certainly agree with that sentiment. He’s shown for Japan and for us that he’s a pretty good centre-back and he’s excellent cover for William Saliba in the right-sided centre-back position,” Clarke said.

Options

Tomiyasu may not be as talented as the likes of Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli or Martin Odegaard, but make no mistake about it, he’s very important.

Indeed, while Tomiyasu may not start every week, he gives Arsenal so many options in terms of rotation in the defence, and that will be vital as Mikel Arteta’s side get into the routine of playing two games per week with Champions League commitments going forwards.

Tomiyasu is a brilliant player, and Arsenal are lucky to have him.