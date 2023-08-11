There’s a theory going around about Harry Kane and Manchester United after Bayern bid accepted

Harry Kane is set to join Bayern Munich this weekend as Tottenham look to have finally accepted a huge bid for their star man.

Kane is going to Munich in a deal worth more than £100m and it looks like Daniel Levy has finally buckled as Kane goes into his final year.

For Premier League fans, seeing Kane depart will feel like a blow to the competition. Indeed, there had even been plenty of hope that Manchester United might eventually sign Kane. The Red Devils instead signed Rasmus Hojlund, and once again have missed out.

However, discussing Kane’s future in his latest newsletter for The Independent, Miguel Delaney has claimed that there was always a theory doing the rounds when it came to United, Kane and Bayern.

“If the news that Tottenham Hotspur had accepted Bayern’s offer wasn’t enough drama, there was then genuine tension after that. A huge number of sources insisted that, even though the principles had all been agreed on the player’s side, Kane genuinely hadn’t completely made his mind up,” Delaney wrote.

“He had been considering staying at Spurs, if only to give himself much more freedom next summer by getting to choose where he wants to go. One theory had been that, while Bayern was always attractive, part of it was trying to flush out interest from Manchester United. The Old Trafford club would love to sign him. As has been repeatedly mentioned in this newsletter, though, they just certainly did not love the idea of a long drawn-out negotiation with Daniel Levy.

“This is why they haven’t ultimately moved. And, having weighed all of that up, Kane is now willing to make the move. A lot of paperwork still has to be sorted over Friday evening, though. As one source put it, “this isn’t a normal sale – it is the biggest transfer in Tottenham’s history”.

United will be gutted

There must have been a hope somewhere within Old Trafford that Kane would eventually end up a Manchester United player.

On the surface, it did make sense and there was a feeling that Kane could fire United back to past glories.

However, it does seem like Daniel Levy is an off-putter for English clubs. There’s just no way he’d have sold to United and we saw last season how he behaved with City that he can be a tough negotiator.

This one will feel like one that’s got away for United. But in the end, Levy seems to have got his way as usual.